President Salih visits Italy to meet the Pope

2020/01/24 | 22:45 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

President Barham Salih left for Italy on an official visit to meet His Holiness the Pope.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic received by Iraqi News Agency INA said, "The President of the Republic went to Italy on a short visit to meet His Holiness the Pope in the Vatican.

Salih's visit came to discuss the region and the world’s need for peace and harmony, in addition to the agenda of the upcoming Pope's visit to Iraq.