Newroz in Kurdistan: Celebrations persist amid economic hardships

Shafaq News/ As Iraqi Kurds prepareto celebrate Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, financial hardships and salarydelays are dampening the festive spirit across the Kurdistan Region. Despitethese challenges, the holiday remains a cherished occasion that brings peopletogether in a celebration of renewal, resistance, and cultural pride.

A Celebration of Renewal and Freedom

Newroz, observed on March 21, marksthe arrival of spring and symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of freedomover oppression. Rooted in ancient Mesopotamian traditions, it has beencelebrated for over 5,000 years.

For Kurds, it holds deep historicalsignificance, particularly through the legend of Kawa the Blacksmith, who issaid to have led a rebellion against a cruel tyrant, bringing light and justiceto the people.

The holiday is widely observed inIraqi Kurdistan, Iran, Turkiye, and Syria, as well as among other cultures inCentral Asia. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) designates it as anational holiday, granting three days off for celebrations.

How Kurds Celebrate Newroz

In the Kurdistan Region, Newroz ismarked by gatherings, music, dancing, and traditional clothing. The mostsymbolic part of the celebration is lighting bonfires on the night of March 20,representing the victory of light over darkness. People wear colorful Kurdishattire—women in embroidered dresses and men in traditional baggy trousers—andtake part in Dabke-style group dances.

Families prepare special dishes,including dolma (stuffed grape leaves), biryani, and grilled meats, whilepicnics in the countryside are a key part of the festivities. With springflowers blooming, parks and mountainsides become filled with families celebratingtogether, enjoying food, playing music, and dancing.

Akre: The Heart of NewrozFestivities

While all Kurdish cities and townscelebrate Newroz, Akre, in Duhok province, is considered the center of the mosticonic celebrations. Each year, tens of thousands of people travel to Akre totake part in a breathtaking torchlit procession up the mountains. Thistradition, deeply tied to Kurdish heritage, sees men and women carrying over2,000 torches, illuminating the hills in a powerful display of unity andresilience.

Visitors also enjoy fireworks,concerts, and cultural performances, making Akre’s Newroz festival one of themost anticipated events of the year.

Economic Hardships Cast a Shadow

This year, however, economicdifficulties in the Kurdistan Region are affecting the scale of celebrations.Many government employees have faced delayed salary payments, making itdifficult for families to afford new clothes and special meals, both essentialparts of the holiday. The financial strain has also limited the ability of somelocal governments to organize large-scale events.

Adding to the subdued mood, Newrozcoincides with Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for Muslims. This has led toadjustments in celebration times, with many opting for smaller, family-focusedgatherings rather than all-day public events.

Newroz: A Tradition That Endures

Despite these challenges, Newrozremains a deeply cherished occasion that unites Kurds in celebrating theirhistory, identity, and resilience. Recognized by UNESCO as part of theIntangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and declared an international holidayby the United Nations in 2010, Newroz continues to be a powerful symbol of hopeand cultural pride.

