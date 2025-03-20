Iraq News Now

HomeMiddle East EyeGeneral › Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'

Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'

Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
2025-03-20 22:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye
.webp?itok=juAkv9KB 1x" type="image/webp" width="1400" height="788">

On the evening of 17 March, masked federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) surrounded Badar Khan Suri in Rosslyn, Virginia, just as he returned home from opening his fast.

Suri, an Indian citizen and a post-doctoral scholar at Georgetown University, was told that his student visa had been revoked and that he faced imminent deportation.

Suri's wife, Mapheze Saleh, a Palestinian with American citizenship, watched as the masked agents took him and his passport and drove off.

In his petition filed in court earlier this week, his lawyers say that Suri has become the latest scholar to face threats of removal from the US over claims his views contradicted US foreign policy.

Suri's lawyers say the Trump administration is seeking to "retaliate against and punish noncitizens like Mr Suri solely for their family ties to those who may have either expressed criticism of US foreign policy as it relates to Israel, or who are perceived to hold such critical views imputed to them due to familial relationship," the petition says.

"Neither Secretary Rubio nor any other government official has alleged that Mr Suri has committed any crime or, indeed, broken any law whatsoever," the petition added.

By Thursday morning, close to three days after agents took Suri, his lawyers still hadn't spoken to him.

Who is Badar Khan Suri?

Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU) at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, Washington, DC. 

According to his resume on Georgetown's website - which was taken down on Thursday morning - Suri completed his PhD in peace and conflict studies from the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi in 2020, where he examined state building in Afghanistan and Iraq.

His bio noted that he was working on a project that examined the "potential causes that hinder cooperation among religiously diverse societies and possibilities to overcome those hindrances".

'He has committed no crime. At Georgetown his focus was his research and his teaching'

Nader Hahemi, Georgetown University

The DHS did not respond directly to questions from Middle East Eye but instead sent a statement in which it accused Suri of "actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media".

"Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas. The Secretary of State issued a determination on March 15, 2025 that Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable," the statement sent to MEE read.

The DHS did not provide any evidence or online reference to its claims.

Suri's arrest has prompted outrage amongst his colleagues, who describe him as "a respected academic and scholar".

"His area of research is minority rights, majoritarianism and political authoritarianism," Nader Hashemi, director of ACMCU, told MEE.

"He has committed no crime. At Georgetown his focus was his research and his teaching. Unlike other academics, he was not an outspoken activist or community organiser," Hashemi added.

Separately, the ACMCU condemned Suri's arrest. In a statement issued on Thursday, it said the incident had to be understood "in the context of the Trump Administration’s foreign and domestic policies [and] specifically, US support for genocide abroad and McCarthyism at home".

"As it continues to enable genocide in Gaza, so too will the Trump administration expand its authoritarian weaponization of the legal system to attack political speech that is protected by the First Amendment," the ACMCU said.

Suri's arrest comes after weeks of articles from pro-Israel and Zionist news websites targetting both Suri and his wife, Saleh, over their purported position on Israel's war in Gaza, which has been called a "genocide" by human rights organisations, international bodies and leaders worldwide.

In an article in late February, the pro-Israel conservative outfit Middle East Forum (MEF) said they had discovered that Saleh is the daughter of Ahmed Yousef, a former senior political adviser to Ismail Haniyeh, the then leader of Hamas, who is said to have been critical of Hamas's 7 October 2023 attack targeting southern Israel.

Lawyers noted that Saleh was added to the pro-Israel blacklisting site Canary Mission, in which her former employment at Al Jazeera as well as her city of birth, Gaza City, was cited "as support for her alleged ties with Hamas". 

On Wednesday evening, hours after news broke of the case against Suri, MEF claimed credit for his arrest. 

"Unlike Georgetown, which ignored evidence of Suri's Hamas ties, the Trump administration acted decisively," Anna Stanley, a researcher with MEF, wrote in a statement.

"Extremists hiding behind academia won't find sanctuary here," Stanley added.

The MEF says it 'promotes American interests in the Middle East and protects western civilization from Islamism (Screengrab)

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

www.middleeasteye.net/modules/contrib/ckeditor/vendor/plugins/widget/images/handle") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

Attacks on freedom of speech

The arrest of Suri comes amid a wave of attacks on the academic freedom of pro-Palestinian voices in the US that have only escalated since the re-election of Trump.

On 10 March, agents arrested Mahmood Khalil, a Palestinian student activist from Columbia University, from his apartment block in New York.

Read More »

Columbia University also announced it would be expelling, suspending and revoking the degrees of 22 students for participating in direct protest actions taken during the student encampments for Palestine last spring.

At Yale, Helyeh Doutaghi, an Iranian-born scholar, was banned from Yale after an AI-powered news site said she had ties with a US-designated terror group.

Until then, she was the deputy director of the Law and Political Economy Project at the Yale Law School. 

Human rights activists and lawyers say the measures contravene the country's constitution that purportedly guarantees all in the US - including visa holders and permanent residents - the ability to express views freely and openly.

Two graduate students at Cornell University have since launched a lawsuit against Trump, in a bid to halt the deportation of international students and scholars who support Palestine and protest against the war on Gaza.

Georgetown did not reply to MEE's request for comment. However, a university spokesperson told Politico that the university was "not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention.

"We support our community members’ rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly," the statement from a spokesperson read.

Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'
Who is Badar Khan Suri, the Indian scholar accused of 'ties with Hamas?'

Continue following on Middle East Eye

Related Topics

Wasit police divers recover safe with 40 million dinars from Tigris River
Wasit police divers recover safe with 40 million dinars from Tigris River
Kurdistan Region to enforce Saudi quotas for 2025 Hajj pilgrimage
Kurdistan Region to enforce Saudi quotas for 2025 Hajj pilgrimage
Syria arrests Assad commander accused of war crimes, robberies
Syria arrests Assad commander accused of war crimes, robberies
Turkish National Security: We will continue to support Syria to ensure peace and stability
Turkish National Security: We will continue to support Syria to ensure peace and stability
Health ministry, AKDN discuss ways to improve medical services
Health ministry, AKDN discuss ways to improve medical services
Russia's Putin sends letter to Sharaa offering Syria 'practical cooperation'
Russia's Putin sends letter to Sharaa offering Syria 'practical cooperation'
SNHR increases estimate of Syria’s disappeared to over 177,000
SNHR increases estimate of Syria’s disappeared to over 177,000
Latakia residents to disarm following Syria coast bloodbath
Latakia residents to disarm following Syria coast bloodbath