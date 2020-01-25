Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport: Mehr

2020/01/25 | 22:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An Iranian airplane made an emergency landing at a Tehran airport, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The plane was enroute from Tehran to Istanbul but returned because of a technical problem and landed safely at Mehrabad airport without any injuries to passengers or crew, Mehr reported.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Jan.



8, killing all 176 aboard.