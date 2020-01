2020/01/26 | 10:50 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Baghdad - INA

Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim attributed his Turkish counterpart, to the victims of the earthquake that struck southeast Turkey.

A statement of the Foreign Ministry received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that Foreign Minister Mehmet Ali Al-Hakim made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Mawlud Oglu comforting him of the victims of the earthquake that struck the southeast of his country.