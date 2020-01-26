Iraqi Kurdistan sets minimum wage of 280,000 IQD per month

2020/01/26 | 15:00 - Source: Iraq News

Workers in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2018.

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said on Sunday that it has decided to set a Region-wide 280,000 Iraqi dinar ($235) per month minimum wage for the private sector.

Ministry Spokesperson Aryan Ahmad told NRT TV that every employee in the Kurdistan region, including in the private sector.



must also have social insurance and the ability to retire after 25 years of service.

The KRG currently does not give insurance to anyone outside of public sector workers, but this decision gives eligibility to private sector workers too.

Ahmad said that the decision has been sent to the cabinet to prepare for the measure to be enforced.

He also said that the ministry has set up a hotline for employees so they can inform the ministry of violations of employment law.

