USD/IQD exchange rates hold ground in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad, while it edged higher in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 147,300 IQD per $100, the same rate recorded last Thursday.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, selling prices stood at 148,250 IQD per $100, while buying prices were 146,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 147,300 IQD per $100, and buying at 147,200 IQD.