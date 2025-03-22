Iraq News Now

Turkish minister details Syria action plan focused on transport, infrastructure

2025-03-22 16:00:03 - From: SANA
Ankara, SANA-Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu outlined on Saturday the details of the Syria Action Plan focused on transport, infrastructure. During a meeting of the Justice and Development Party’s Central Committee, Oraloglu articulated, according to the news website “Turkey daily,” that ’The plan aims to address the structure of Syria’s transportation, communications, …

