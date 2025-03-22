USD/IQD exchange rates hold ground in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

2025-03-22 17:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad, while Erbil recorded a slight decline as trading closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 147,300 IQD per $100, unchanged from the morning rate.

In local exchange markets across the capital, the selling price remained at 148,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 146,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,050 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 146,950 IQD.