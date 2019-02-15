Kurdish security chief meets with Russian top diplomat

2019/02/15 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Masrour Barzani, the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council in meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Feb. 15, 2019. (Photo: KRSC)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, on Friday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a three-day event attended by top officials from the international community to discuss the latest security developments.
“In the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the historic relationship between the peoples of the Russian Federation and the Kurdistan Region,” a statement from the KRSC office read.
The officials also discussed Syria, on which Barzani “raised his concern about the future of the Kurdish people,” and “stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement that guarantees their rights and safety.”
On that front, Barzani “urged Russia to help advance that goal through inclusive talks.”
They also reviewed ways to increase the strong economic ties with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, the statement added.
Barzani left for Germany on Wednesday and is expected to meet with the National Security Advisor to Iraq’s Prime Minister, Falih al-Fayyadh, German lawmakers from the Union parties Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), and CDU chair Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, separately and respectively, according to an official document received by Kurdistan 24.
According to the Munich Security Conference website, over 35 heads of government and heads of state, as well as 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers will attend the three-day event.
Editing by Nadia Riva
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Masrour Barzani, the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council in meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Feb. 15, 2019. (Photo: KRSC)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, on Friday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a three-day event attended by top officials from the international community to discuss the latest security developments.
“In the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the historic relationship between the peoples of the Russian Federation and the Kurdistan Region,” a statement from the KRSC office read.
The officials also discussed Syria, on which Barzani “raised his concern about the future of the Kurdish people,” and “stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement that guarantees their rights and safety.”
On that front, Barzani “urged Russia to help advance that goal through inclusive talks.”
They also reviewed ways to increase the strong economic ties with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, the statement added.
Barzani left for Germany on Wednesday and is expected to meet with the National Security Advisor to Iraq’s Prime Minister, Falih al-Fayyadh, German lawmakers from the Union parties Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), and CDU chair Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, separately and respectively, according to an official document received by Kurdistan 24.
According to the Munich Security Conference website, over 35 heads of government and heads of state, as well as 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers will attend the three-day event.
Editing by Nadia Riva