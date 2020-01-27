VIDEO: Iranian airliner makes emergency landing in streets after failed landing

2020/01/27 | 11:10 - Source: kurdistan 24

A screen grab from footage shared to social media shows the plane on a street with people exiting the airliner.



(Photo: Social Media)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iranian airliner made an emergency landing in a street near the airport after skidding off the runway on Monday in the southern city of Mahshahr.

The airliner was carrying at least 150 passengers.



No significant injuries were reported.

The plane landed at approximately 9:30 a.m.



local time.

Footage shared to social media showed the plane on a street with people exiting the airliner from the front and through an emergency exit over one of the wings.





According to provincial airport director Mohammad Reza Rezanian, all of the passengers had been taken off the plane safely.

Iranian state television said the failed landing was due to the plane losing its landing gear when it hit the pavement.





Authorities are investigating further causes of the failed landing, officials said.

The airliner was identified as a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, operated by Tehran-based Caspian.

The incident occurs following a tragic crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran earlier this month that killed all 176 passengers aboard.





