Islamic cleric Mala Mazhar Khurasani in court after lawsuit over comments about women

2020/01/27 | 15:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Islamic cleric Mala Mazhar Khurasani (C) at a court in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, January 27, 2020.Photo: NRT/SM

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Islamic religious leader Mala Mazhar Khurasani appeared in court in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan capital city, on Monday to answer a lawsuit over his incendiary comments about women.

Mala Mazhar Khurasani was sued by a coalition of organizations that advocate for women’s rights in August 2018 after calling women “dinosaurs” during a television appearance in June of that year.



He has also advocated for polygamy on a number of occasions.

The lawsuit is part of a broader campaign by civil society activists to stand up to sexism in Iraqi Kurdistan region, which they say is being perpetuated when figures like Mala Mazhar are able to use the media to demean women with impunity.

They also plan to file additional lawsuits against other figures, including other mullahs, who use sexist language in their messaging, according to NRT Digital Media reporter Herish Qadir.

On Monday, several dozen people showed up outside the courthouse to support Mala Mazhar.

“We are here to defend religion,” one of his supporters said.



“If the mullahs don’t exist, our lives will be destroyed.”

The court heard initial motions, where the defendant appeared in a cage as is standard procedure.



It then went into recess, with the hearing due to resume on February 6, 2020.

In December 2019 a fatwa issued by Iraqi Kurdistan Region Islamic body decreed unaccompanied women should not take taxis driven by male drivers they don’t know.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com

Comments Comments

Loading...



