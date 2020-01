2020/01/27 | 17:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Monday، 27 January 2020

05:30 PM

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits southern Iran: state TV

A magnitude 5.4 quake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported.

State TV did not report any information on possible damage or casualties from the quake, which hit near the town of Khane Zenian.

