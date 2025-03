Al-Mandalawi Stresses the Importance of Completing the Map of Reconstruction Fund Projects for Affected Areas

Al-Mandalawi Stresses the Importance of Completing the Map of Reconstruction Fund Projects for Affected Areas

2025-03-24 21:30:21 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Mandalawi Stresses the Importance of Completing the Map of Reconstruction Fund Projects for Affected Areas