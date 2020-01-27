Iran pained by Europe's dispute mechanism on nuclear deal

2020/01/27 | 20:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The European dispute mechanism has apparently pained Iran that Tehran, who has reduced commitments to the nuclear deal, said Britain, France and Germany had shown "racism" by activating the mechanism, AFP reported.

In a televised speech in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the "illusion" that "only the blue-eyed" could benefit from international law.

In the face of "repeated violations by the United States and Europe, Iran does not have the right to use Article 36 (of the deal) despite several written notifications to European officials," Zarif said, without elaborating how Iran had been denied that right.