Yemen's Houthi elements occupy key route in deadly clashes

2020/01/27 | 21:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Yemen's Houthi elements made gains against government troops north and east of Sanaa on Monday, seizing a strategic road in deadly fighting, loyalist military officials told AFP.

The pro-government sources said the rebels had captured the route that connects Sanaa to the provinces of Marib, to the east, and Jawf to the north.

Dozens have been killed or wounded in the fighting around Sanaa in the past 48 hours, according to these military sources, but they were not able to give precise figures.

"The Houthis are now seeking to take Hazm, the capital of Jawf province," one official told AFP on condition of anonymity.