Joint operations hold a conference to support the security and military system

2020/01/27 | 23:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

Today, Monday, the Joint Operations Command held the first conference to support the security and military system and communicate with public opinion, in the presence of the Minister of Interior Dr.



Yassin Taher Al-Yasiri and a number of security and military leaders, numbers of analysts, academics and specialists in security affairs, the security media cell, the government media cell, the Iraqi Center for Media Development and a number of Elites and researchers.

According to the leadership statement received by the participants discussed important axes that were on the conference agenda, and the most important security facts and questions of the public opinion were reviewed and how to maintain communication, coordination and follow-up to create bridges of trust and secure important information for those concerned and specialists in public opinion.

The conference concluded its work with important recommendations and reciprocal obligations aimed at consolidating the concept of the state and defending it, and constantly informing the recipient of the facts to combat false and fabricated news and rumors.