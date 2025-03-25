Iraq leads Turkish grain and legume imports in early 2025

2025-03-25 15:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked first asthe largest importer of Turkish grains and legumes in the first two months of2025, the Southeast Anatolian Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Exporters'Association announced Tuesday.

Exports of grains, legumes,oilseeds, and their products from Southeast Anatolia rose to $558.1 million inJanuary and February of this year, according to the association's president,Celal Kadoo?lu.

The share of Middle Easterncountries in total exports reached 50.2%, while African countries saw a 46.7%increase, accounting for 29.7% of the total.

Iraq was the top importer amongcountries, with exports totaling $192.9 million, followed by Syria in secondplace with $61.1 million.