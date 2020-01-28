Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on Iraqi Kurds

2020/01/28 | 14:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On July 12, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) struck Iraqi Kurdish militant groups with missiles, artillery, and drones.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC employed its new armed M-6 drones to attack several positions in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes came in response to recent Kurdish attacks in western and northwestern Iran that killed five Iranian servicemen.