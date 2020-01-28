Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib: war monitor

2020/01/28 | 18:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Syrian government forces entered a town south of Idlib city on Tuesday, in a significant advance for President Bashar al-Assad as he seeks to recapture rebel-held territory in the country’s northwest, a war monitor and pro-government media said.

Government forces entered Maarat al-Numan and were combing its districts, the pro-Damascus al-Watan newspaper in a post on Telegram.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said via WhatsApp that there were clashes between rebels and the government forces who entered backed by air strikes.