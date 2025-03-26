Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes stances condemning attacks on Southern Syria
2025-03-26 10:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its appreciation for the statements issued by members of the international community in the United Nations Security Council condemning the repeated attacks by the Israeli forces on southern Syria, as these violations represent a flagrant breach of international law and a blatant aggression on Syria’s sovereignty. …