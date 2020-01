the Republic of North Macedonia: UNHCR: North Macedonia Asylum Statistics in 2019, as of 31 December 2019

2020/01/28 | 19:15 - Source: Relief Web (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia 490 Asylum applications 0 Decision on granting refugee status 1 Decision on granting complementary protection 407 Otherwise closed 5.5% Recognition rate 47% Asylum applications were processed through detention

Sponsored Links