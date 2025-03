2025-03-26 12:00:03 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA-The Muslim World League condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ bombing of Koya town in Daraa and expressed its full solidarity with Syria in confronting all threats to its security and stability. In a statement released by the MWL General Secretariat, and published on its website on Wednesday, Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of …