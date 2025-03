2025-03-26 14:00:04 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA- Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed al-Badawi, slammed and denounced Israeli forces’ aggression on Koya town, west of Daraa. “This Israeli aggression comes as a part of its continuous aggressive approach to destabilizing security and stability in the region as a whole”, General Secretariat Council Website quoted al-Badawi as saying in …