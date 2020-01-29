Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad

2020/01/29 | 02:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi journalist Mohammed Hussein Alwan was killed by a group of armed men in central Baghdad on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Iraqi news outlets that Alwan was shot dead by a group of masked men outside his home in Baghdad’s Binuk neighborhood.

The perpetrators managed to take the flight before police and security forces arrived at the scene.

Alwan was also a university professor, teaching at renowned Al-Mustansiriyah University in Baghdad.

His assassination comes amid anti-government protests which have grown violent since the beginning last October.