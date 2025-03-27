Duhok's feast shopping booms: salaries fuel market surge

2025-03-27 01:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A significant surge inshoppers purchasing Eid al-Fitr essentials, is witnessed in Duhok following therecent distribution of government salaries

The markets remain crowded well intothe late hours of the night.

Hussein Fattah, a children'sclothing store owner, told Shafaq News that there has been a "noticeableincrease in purchases as Eid al-Fitr approaches, particularly after two salaryinstallments were distributed this month."

He added that this surge in demand is awelcome change after a period of stagnation in the market, which was caused bythe difficult economic conditions faced by citizens.

Meanwhile, Hevi Sardar, a customerat the market accompanied by her children, said she came to buy clothes,sweets, and nuts to celebrate Eid.

She told Shafaq News that the salarydistribution at this time has helped her purchase what her children need forthe holiday, noting that without it, she would not have been able to fully meettheir needs.

Another customer, Herman Ahmed,explained that "the best time for shopping during Ramadan is atnight," despite the current congestion in the markets following the salarydistribution.

He also expressed hope to resolvethe issue of delayed salary payments, which has been a recurring issue, causingdissatisfaction among employees and creating stagnation in the markets.