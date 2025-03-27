Kurdistan's Al-Sulaymaniyah beautification: Old tractor becomes vibrant nursery

2025-03-27 10:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's Al-Sulaymaniyahlaunched a beautification campaign, converting an abandoned agriculturaltractor in Azadi Park into a vibrant flower nursery featuring seasonal andevergreen plants.

“The campaign goes beyond rehabilitatingthis site,” Rafiq said. “It includes tree pruning, garden redesign, thecreation of artistically designed green spaces, afforestation, improvedlighting, fountain maintenance, and beautification of sidewalks and walkways,”Zaradusht Rafiq, spokesperson for the Municipal Authority, told Shafaq News.

These initiatives, he emphasized, reflectthe municipality’s commitment to transforming neglected spaces intorecreational areas, as part of a broader effort to make the city greener andmore appealing to both residents and tourists, thereby enhancing the quality oflife and urban landscape.

Azadi Park is one of Al-Sulaymaniyah’s mostpopular tourist destinations, drawing visitors seeking relaxation in nature.The city regularly undertakes large-scale park development projects toreinforce its aesthetic and cultural identity.