Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed Including Another Journalist

wounded:
Protest News:
In Baghdad, gunmen killed
journalist Mohammed Hussein Alwan outside his home.
15
protesters were wounded or suffocated during a clash in Khulani Square,
as were seven
security members.
Two
protesters were killed in Nasariya.
In Wasit province, several protesters were wounded.
Also, authorities suspended al-Dijla
TV station for its coverage of the protests.
Other News:
The Pentagon has again upgraded its
figures on detailing how many U.S.
troop members were injured in January 8
missile strike.
Now, the military claims that 50 personnel suffered brain
injuries.
At first, the U.S.
claimed no casualties.
In the following days, that
was raised to 11 injured and then readjusted to 34 injured.
Iran conducted the
retaliatory strike five days after the U.S.
killed Iranian General Qassem
Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad.
Gunmen in Dour killed one civilian
and wounded another.
A sticky bomb wounded two people
in Mosul.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
