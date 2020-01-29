Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed Including Another Journalist

2020/01/29 | 16:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least four people were killed, and 25 were

wounded:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed

journalist Mohammed Hussein Alwan outside his home.



15

protesters were wounded or suffocated during a clash in Khulani Square,

as were seven

security members.

Two

protesters were killed in Nasariya.

In Wasit province, several protesters were wounded.

Also, authorities suspended al-Dijla

TV station for its coverage of the protests.

Other News:

The Pentagon has again upgraded its

figures on detailing how many U.S.



troop members were injured in January 8

missile strike.



Now, the military claims that 50 personnel suffered brain

injuries.



At first, the U.S.



claimed no casualties.



In the following days, that

was raised to 11 injured and then readjusted to 34 injured.



Iran conducted the

retaliatory strike five days after the U.S.



killed Iranian General Qassem

Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad.





Gunmen in Dour killed one civilian

and wounded another.

A sticky bomb wounded two people

in Mosul.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

