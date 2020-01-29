Russia's deputy FM meets with top Kurdish officials in Erbil

2020/01/29 | 22:05 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and President Vladimir Putin's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, arrived in Erbil on Wednesday to meet with multiple senior Kurdistan Region officials.

The dignitaries who Bogdanov and his accompanying delegation met with began with Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), to whom the Russian diplomat praised the historical ties between the Kurdistan Region and his nation.



The two spoke about the time that past Kurdish leader and Barzani's father Mustafa Barzani spent in Russia, then the Soviet Union.

The deputy foreign minister also praised the stability and security in the Kurdistan Region and its role in promoting stability in the Middle East and expressed his country’s intention of further developing relations with the Kurdistan Region.

On his side, Barzani voiced his gratitude to President Putin, Russia's foreign minister, and Russian companies for their supportive role in the Kurdistan Region's development.



He also relayed his concerns regarding the future of Kurds in Syria, presenting Bogdanov with his recommendations and suggestions to solve various issues in the neighboring country.

The Russian delegation also consisted of Russia's Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov, Consul General in Erbil Oleg Levin, and various other diplomats.



