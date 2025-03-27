Lebanon Druze leader accuses Israel of exploiting minority in Syria

2025-03-27 21:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt has accused Israel of exploiting followers of his minority faith in Syria as part of a broader plan to divide the Middle East along sectarian lines.

Israel wants "to implement the plan it has always had... which is to break up the region into confessional entities and extend the chaos," said Jumblatt, a key figure in Lebanese politics for more than four decades.