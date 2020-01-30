Najaf police denies the news of a protester being tortured

2020/01/30 | 01:30 - Source: INA

INA - NAJAF

Najaf police station Command denied what some media reported about a protester being tortured.The Command said in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA), that one of the citizens was stabbed by a friend because of a dispute between them in the northern city, and not as promoted by an Arab channel about a demonstrator being tortured."Everyone is to be careful and accurate in reporting the news and not to circulate and spread the false news," included the statement.