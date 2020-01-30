Wasit: A committee to examine Chinese arrivals

2020/01/30 | 01:30 - Source: INA

INA - WASIT

Wasit Governorate announced the formation of a committee to follow up the examination of arrivals from China to the province.The media office of the Governor of Wasit said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that the governor's office issued an administrative order to form a committee of 6 people to follow up the examination of arrivals from China to the province and ensure their safety from infectious diseases and not being infected with Corona virus.It is noteworthy that PM Adel Abdul Mahdi, during a cabinet meeting yesterday, confirmed that the government had taken the necessary measures regarding Corona virus, and that the Supreme Committee had taken logistical measures to transfer the Iraqis from China.