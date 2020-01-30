Police arrest 10 ISIS suspects in Turkish capital Ankara: security

2020/01/30 | 10:50 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Authorities in Turkey have arrested at least 10 people for their alleged ties to the so-called Islamic State, security sources said on Wednesday.

Police in Turkey’s capital Ankara “carried out raids” at specific addresses where the suspects lived, the sources said, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

“The suspects were in contact with people in conflict zones and were plotting terrorist attacks,” a statement from Turkish police said.

Turkey has continued to announce the arrest of suspected Islamic State members across parts of the country in recent months.

Late last year, authorities in Turkey said they had apprehended 31 foreign suspects with alleged ties to the Islamic State in central and eastern parts of the country.

Among those arrested were nine Iraqi nationals in central Kayseri province for “their terror activities in Iraq and Syria,” Anadolu Agency said.

Police also seized weapons, ammunition, digital materials, and other documents during the sweeps.

Meanwhile, Ankara has repatriated over 110 foreign fighters in its custody, especially those with membership in the Islamic State.



