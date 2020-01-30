Two security members injured in grenade attack during clashes with protesters in Baghdad

2020/01/30 | 12:35 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A police officer and a member of the Iraqi Security Forces were wounded in a grenade attack during clashes with protesters in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad Operations Command said on Thursday.

According to Iraqi authorities, certain armed groups who have mobilized among demonstrators have been attacking security forces to escalate the situation since the protests erupted over three months ago.

“Groups of demonstrators in the Al-Khilani Square and its surrounding areas are still engaged in violent clashes with the security forces,” the Baghdad Operations Command said in a statement.

The security forces “are exercising high restraint and are performing their security responsibilities in combating violence,” it added.

The Operations Command claimed that some people among the group of protesters threw a hand grenade on Wednesday night toward the security forces at the intersection of Al-Khilani Square.



The incident resulted in the injury to an officer and a security member, it said.

This was the second such incident of a grenade being thrown at security forces, the statement noted.

The Baghdad Operations Command urged all demonstrators to remain vigilant to uncover the groups who are damaging their cause, adding that protests will not be allowed to expand beyond the Tahrir Square area.

Over 600 people have died, and thousands more injured since protests began in October 2019.

Demonstrations continue as protesters call for an end to the public’s economic woes and a complete governmental overhaul amid shortages of public services, high rates of unemployment, and chronic institutional corruption.



