Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #14: 23 - 29 January 2020

2020/01/30 | 18:25 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: International Organization for Migration

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Context

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq.



The information presented here is collected by IOM at the relevant border points and covers all the recorded individuals having crossed the border from Syria.

Highlights

18% of individuals under the age of 18 are unaccompanied.

40% of individuals 18 and over are travelling with three or more children.

43% of individuals 18 and over are travelling alone, and of these, 87% are males.

98% of weekly arrivals have relatives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

59% of individuals arrived from Al-Hasakeh governorate, mainly from Quamishli (25%) district.