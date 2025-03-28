Foreign Affairs establishes new department “General Secretariat for Political Affairs”
2025-03-28 20:00:03 - From: SANA
Damascus-SANA-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has established a new department within the ministry’s structure called the “General Secretariat for Political Affairs.” The ministry clarified that the General Secretariat will oversee management of political activities and events within Syria, and organizing them in accordance with the governing laws and regulations. According to the ministry, …