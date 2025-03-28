President al-Sharaa receives congratulatory cable from Azerbaijani counterpart

2025-03-28 22:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus-SANA-President Ahmad al-Sharaa received a congratulatory message from President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. In his message, President Aliyev extended his sincere congratulations and blessings to President al-Sharaa and the Syrian people on the occasion, wishing President al-Shara good health and success in his work, and the Syrian people peace, …