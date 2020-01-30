US administration sanctions Iran's top nuclear official

2020/01/30 | 23:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

US President Donald Trump's administration imposes sanctions on Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) and its chief, a move described by the entity's spokesman as sign of Washington's "despair" who said Tehran's civilian nuclear work would continue full force, Reuters reported.

It, however, said will allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make it harder for that country to develop a nuclear weapon, drawing ire from Iran hawk Republicans.