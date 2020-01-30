US renews waivers on Iran nuclear work to thwart weapon creation

2020/01/30 | 23:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- United States on Thursday said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make it harder for that country to develop a nuclear weapon, drawing ire from Iran hawk Republicans, Reuters reported.

The Trump administration, which in 2018 pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, will let the work go forward by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S.



firms from dealing with the AEOI.