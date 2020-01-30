WHO declares international emergency over coronavirus

2020/01/30 | 23:40 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems....
The UN health agency on Thursday declared an international emergency over the deadly coronavirus from China -- a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international co-ordination in tackling the disease, AFP reported.
This is not a vote of no confidence in China," World Health Organization (WHO) chief WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.