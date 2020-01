2020/01/31 | 00:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim made a phone call to his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki, and discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian issue.

Hakim listened to the view of the Palestinian side, and exchanged views on the emergency meeting of the Arab League of Arab States Council at the level of Arab Foreign Ministers.