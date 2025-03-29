Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Iraq ranks 5th among top importers from Turkiye in February

Iraq ranks 5th among top importers from Turkiye in February

Iraq ranks 5th among top importers from Turkiye in February
Iraq ranks 5th among top importers from Turkiye in February
2025-03-29 16:45:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fifth among the countries with thehighest imports from Turkiye in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute(TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

In a report, the institute revealed that Turkish exports forFebruary totaled $20.76 billion, marking a 1.6% decline, while imports reached$28.53 billion, a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Germany remained the top partner for Turkish exports,amounting to $1.69 billion, followed by the UK with $1.25 billion, and theUnited States with $1.19 billion.

Italy ranked fourth with $1.08 billion, and Iraq was fifthwith $1.01 billion. Together, the top five countries accounted for 30% of thecountry's total exports in February 2025.

Iraq primarily imports most of goods, commodities, andfoodstuffs from neighboring countries, mainly Turkiye and Iran, with smalleramounts coming from the Gulf states and Jordan.

Continue following on Shafaq News