Iraq ranks 5th among top importers from Turkiye in February

2025-03-29 16:45:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fifth among the countries with thehighest imports from Turkiye in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute(TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

In a report, the institute revealed that Turkish exports forFebruary totaled $20.76 billion, marking a 1.6% decline, while imports reached$28.53 billion, a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Germany remained the top partner for Turkish exports,amounting to $1.69 billion, followed by the UK with $1.25 billion, and theUnited States with $1.19 billion.

Italy ranked fourth with $1.08 billion, and Iraq was fifthwith $1.01 billion. Together, the top five countries accounted for 30% of thecountry's total exports in February 2025.

Iraq primarily imports most of goods, commodities, andfoodstuffs from neighboring countries, mainly Turkiye and Iran, with smalleramounts coming from the Gulf states and Jordan.