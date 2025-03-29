Leader Masoud Barzani extends Eid al-Fitr wishes, honors Peshmerga

2025-03-29 22:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish leaderMasoud Barzani extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims worldwide, with aspecial tribute to the families of Peshmerga martyrs.

In his message, Barzani congratulatedMuslims in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, hoping the holiday would bring “happiness,prosperity, and safety,” while calling for peace and stability globally.

Meanwhile, Kurdish President NechirvanBarzani conveyed Eid wishes, emphasizing the need for unity between Iraq and IraqiKurdistan.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry ofEndowments declared earlier that Eid would begin on Sunday, March 30. TheKurdistan Regional Government announced a public holiday from March 29 to April5, with government offices set to reopen on April 6.