Barzani stresses joint security in meeting with Iraqi national security adviser

2019/02/15 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council Masrour Barzani on Friday discussed the significance of “joint security mechanisms” between Iraqi and Kurdish forces in a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Adviser, Falih Fayyadh.
The discussion took place in Germany on the sidelines of the 2019 Munich Security Conference.
Both sides addressed “the importance of a return to joint security mechanisms between Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces in the disputed territories,” according to Barzani’s press office.
The Kurdish top security chief also “raised concerns” about increasing Islamic State activities in the provinces of Kirkuk, Mosul, Salahaddin, Diyala, and parts of Anbar.
“Stopping ISIL [Islamic State], and combating its ideology, requires sustained cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government,” Barzani stated.
On the disputed province of Kirkuk, they agreed on the importance of normalizing the situation using the roadmap outlined in Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution, the statement added.
They also discussed the situation in Syria and other regional developments.
The meeting came hours after Barzani’s met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Editing by John J. Catherine
