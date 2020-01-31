Iran may be behind the crash of an American plane in Afghanistan

2020/01/31 | 10:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The wreckage of U.S.airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan, January 27, 2020.Photo: AFP

Sardar Mesto

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the crash of the American Bombardier E-11A aircraft in the Afghan province of Ghazni.



According to some (yet unconfirmed) data, a high-ranking CIA officer named Michael D’Andrea, nicknamed Ayatollah Mike or The Black Prince, who led the anti-Iranian operations, could be on board.



Allegedly, the murder of General Suleimani and Muhandis is also his work.

In July 2017, a great article about the “Dark Prince” appeared in The New York Times The publication notes that Iran is one of the most difficult targets for the CIA.



The country is closed, the American “diplomats” do not work there, and the Iranian special services have gained a lot of skill in this matter over 40 years of confrontation with American spies.

According to NYT, the activities of D’Andrea signals a tougher approach by the United States in working with Iran.



The bet is on covert operations led by Pompeo.

It is likely that the special operation to destroy the American aircraft and D’Andrea flying on it was carried out by order of Tehran.



Indeed, in the Islamic Republic they said that a missile strike on American bases in Iraq is only a slap in the face, and real revenge for Suleimani is yet to come.

There is speculation that Iran could oversee the Taliban and provide them with weapons.



If this information is confirmed, this will mean that the Iranians do not bluff when they declare the capabilities of their armed forces and special services.

