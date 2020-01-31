US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike in Iraq up to 64: Pentagon

2020/01/31 | 16:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon, AFP reported.

US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on a base housing US soldiers in the country's west on January 8. Democrats later accused Trump of trying to downplay the injuries.

The American personnel have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.