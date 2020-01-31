Israel tightens security for first Friday prayers since Trump plan

2020/01/31 | 16:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Israeli police increased their presence in Jerusalem's Old City, ahead of the first Friday prayers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque since US President Donald Trump unveiled a controversial peace plan, AFP reported.

The plan released on Tuesday was seen as heavily biased towards Israel and was angrily rejected by Palestinians, with one of the key bones of contention being its classification of Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital."

Palestinians have long seen the city's eastern sector, which was occupied by Israel in 1967, as the capital of their future state.

At the Al-Aqsa compound in east Jerusalem, a group of Palestinians gathered after dawn prayers and "began a procession with nationalist calls," Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.