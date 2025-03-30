Eid al-Fitr in Kurdistan: Calls for remembrance and unity

2025-03-30 10:15:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, thousands of worshippers attendedEid al-Fitr prayers at mosques in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the prayers wereheld throughout the city, with participants from various ethnic backgrounds.

On Saturday, Masoud Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani extendedtheir Eid greetings. Leader Masoud Barzani paid a special tribute tothe families of Peshmerga martyrs, while President Nechirvan Barzani called forgreater unity and cooperation across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.