Biographies of the ministers appointed in the new Syrian government

2025-03-30 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Asaad al-Shaibani Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Born in 1987 Graduated from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Department of English Language and Literature, Damascus University. Holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and International Relations from “Sabahattin Zaim” University in Turkey. Currently a Ph.D. researcher in International Relations. Completing the final phase of …