KDP, PUK to resume government formation talks after Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ Talks between the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on formingthe next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are set to resume after the Eidal-Fitr holiday, a senior KDP official revealed on Sunday.

“We have reached a good politicalunderstanding with the PUK and other parties,” Peshtewan Sadiq, a member of theKDP Political Bureau and part of the government formation negotiation team,told reporters following Eid prayers in Erbil, expressing optimism aboutprogress in the formation of a new government involving all main Kurdishfactions.

Discussions on power-sharing will alsocontinue shortly after the break, he added.

On March 18, the KDP and PUK announced ajoint political framework to guide the next phase.

Since the October 2024 parliamentaryelections in Kurdistan, political blocs have failed to finalize a government.The Region remains deadlocked, with the outgoing cabinet operating in acaretaker role since the expiration of its mandate in 2022.